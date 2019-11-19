Home Our TownSanta Cruz Animal Shelter Offers Winter Camp For Kids
Santa Cruz

Animal Shelter Offers Winter Camp For Kids

by Michael Oppenheimer
written by Michael Oppenheimer

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter (SCCAS) is offering a “Frosty Paws” Winter Camp for children ages 8-12 at their Education Center, 2260 7th Ave. in Santa Cruz, from December 30, 2019 to January 3, 2020 (excluding January 1st) from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

SCCAS’ “Frosty Paws” camp fosters understanding, respect and empathy toward all living beings. Through engaging activities, children learn about being responsible stewards, both for animals and the world around them.

Winter Camp Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comCampers will meet guest speakers from animal welfare professions and get to know a wide variety of animals. There are behind-the-scenes Shelter tours and animal-themed arts and crafts projects, including art that helps showcase pets waiting to be adopted.

All proceeds from this program benefit Santa Cruz County’s only open admission shelter, serving animals in need in our community. Scholarships are available as well as opportunities to donate to sponsor camp for a child in need.

•••

For more information please visit www.scanimalshelter.org/winter-camp/ or call (831) 454-7229.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Board Enacts Tenant Protection Act

Santa Cruz Gives Back

Immigrant Worker Protection Act’s Effect in Santa Cruz...

Dominican Earns Top Ratings

Rotary Club Sponsors VMB Courtyard Renovation Project

Candidate Filing For March 2020 Primary Open Thru...

Volunteer: Ready to Give Back This Holiday Season?

Director Returns to Monarch Services

Animal Shelter Housing Kincade Fire Pets

Drive For Schools A Success

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

TPG Online Daily
Copyright © 2019 Times Publishing Group
UA-3561856-2