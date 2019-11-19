Animal Shelter Offers Winter Camp For Kids

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter (SCCAS) is offering a “Frosty Paws” Winter Camp for children ages 8-12 at their Education Center, 2260 7th Ave. in Santa Cruz, from December 30, 2019 to January 3, 2020 (excluding January 1st) from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

SCCAS’ “Frosty Paws” camp fosters understanding, respect and empathy toward all living beings. Through engaging activities, children learn about being responsible stewards, both for animals and the world around them.

Campers will meet guest speakers from animal welfare professions and get to know a wide variety of animals. There are behind-the-scenes Shelter tours and animal-themed arts and crafts projects, including art that helps showcase pets waiting to be adopted.

All proceeds from this program benefit Santa Cruz County’s only open admission shelter, serving animals in need in our community. Scholarships are available as well as opportunities to donate to sponsor camp for a child in need.

•••

For more information please visit www.scanimalshelter.org/winter-camp/ or call (831) 454-7229.