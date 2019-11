Aptos Times: November 15, 2019

26 Years of Making a Difference!: Aptos Adopt-A-Family Provides for Families in Times of Hardship • Ready to Give Back This Holiday Season? • Ninth Annual Roadwatch: Shining Light On Dangerous Driving Near Schools • Adoption Day Event in Santa Cruz • World Renowned Pianist Performs in Aptos • Syringe Services Program Listening Sessions • Retired Teachers’ Luncheon • New Historical Displays Share Aptos Village History • Holiday Harvest: Community comes together to ‘Kick-Off’ Food & Fund Drive • United Methodist Holiday Boutique • Rotary Club of Santa Cruz: Sponsors Veterans Memorial Building Courtyard Renovation Project • Candidate Filing Open Thru Dec. 6: For March 2020 Primary • Reel Rock 14 Film Tour • Animal Shelter Offers Winter Camp For Kids • Dominican Earns Top Ratings: Hospital Recognized for Cardiac Care and Patient Safety By Watchgroups Healthgrades and Leapfrog • Board Enacts Tenant Protections • A Cultural Celebration: Día de los Muertos at Mount Madonna School • Santa Cruz Gives Back: Countywide Holiday Giving Campaign Returns for its Fifth Year • Elkhorn Slough Foundation Earns National Recognition for Conservation Excellence • Pheasant, Wild Turkey, Second Dove Season • California’s ‘Woman Quota’ Targeted in New Lawsuit • Sheriff’s Department: Alcohol and Tobacco Operation • Watsonville Wetlands’ Green Grizzlies Program Off to a Great Start • California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Develops Online Tool for Offer in Compromise Eligibility • Capitola Veterinary Hospital, By Jessica Johnson • Aptos High School Scoreboard … and much more!