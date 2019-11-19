Board Enacts Tenant Protection Act

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously adopted a moratorium on no-fault tenant evictions until Assembly Bill 1482, the Tenant Protection Act of 2019, and goes into effect Jan. 1.

Signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, AB 1482 is a statewide law addressing the housing crisis by limiting annual rent increases to 5 percent plus inflation or 10 percent of the lowest gross rental rate charged for that dwelling unit at any time during the prior 12 months, whichever is lower. Jurisdictions commonly enact moratoria to protect tenants prior to similar tenant protection laws going into effect.

“We know how challenging it is for working families to find housing in our community. It is important that we protect them until this legislation goes into effect,” Board Chair Ryan Coonerty said.

AB 1482 also requires landlords to have and state a just cause in order to evict tenants who have occupied the premises for more than one year, including owner occupation, failure to pay rent, breach of the lease, and creating a nuisance or more.

Both the rent cap and the just cause provisions are subject to exemptions including housing built in the past 15 years and single-family residences unless owned by a real estate trust or corporation. AB 1482 sunsets after ten years.

