O’Neill is Coming to Aptos!

By Lori Landino

By Lori Landino

O'Neill Surf Shop is opening a new store in Aptos Village. They signed a lease to take over space vacated by Bay Federal Credit Union at the corner of Soquel and Trout Gulch, across from the new development. The plan is to open in the spring of 2020.

“We’re very excited about this location and happy to join the assortment of cool retail and restaurants in Aptos Village,” said Beverly Lindberg, General Manager of the O’Neill Retail Division. “The area is a perfect fit for O’Neill Surf Shop as it has a great local community, lots of surf enthusiasts, and many visitors to the surrounding beaches and nature areas. We will be carrying O’Neill Wetsuits, of course, as well as an assortment of surfboards, apparel, and accessories.”

Jack O’Neill, founder of the brand, invented the world’s first wetsuit in the 1950s. In 1952 he opened his first surf shop in San Francisco.

Jack is a legend in Santa Cruz and the global surfing community. He lived on a beachfront property in Pleasure Point until his death in 2017.

There are 4 other O’Neill surf shop locations within Santa Cruz County. The new Aptos store is planning to celebrate with a grand opening, but no date has been announced.

For more information: us.oneill.com

The old Bay Federal building, future home of O’Neill’s Surf Shop. • Photo Credit: Lori Landino

