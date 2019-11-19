Potential PG&E Power Shutoff Santa Cruz County

PG&E has set to shutoff power to nearly 303,000 customers across 25 counties in California. Santa Cruz County is amongst many counties in California being prepared for another PG&E power shutoff according to a PG&E spokesperson. A total of 36,164 customers in Santa Cruz County including customers in Aptos, Ben Lomond, Brookdale, Boulder Creek, Capitola, Soquel, Watsonville, Felton, Davenport, Scotts Valley may be impacted. Due to high winds in the forecast PG&E is saying the counties with high fire-risk conditions may begin experiencing shutoff to begin early Wednesday morning throughout Thursday.

PG&E has tweeted asking people to prepare for an extended outage by updating contact info, reviewing your emergency plan, check-in on those with those who require special help, young and elderly, and have enough water, food, and supplies. They also are trying to ensure safe use of generators, for more information on that visit Safe Electricity

When the high winds subside, PG&E will reevaluate and inspect the energized lines to ensure no damage happened during the winds, once that’s determined power will be restored. Power will be restored as quickly as possible, when it’s deemed safe to do so.

As the updated progress for our area, we will continue to update this article. Check back soon!

PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff Information