Sheriff’s Department: Alcohol and Tobacco Operation

On November 7th, 2019, members of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol and Tobacco Compliance Units ran a decoy and sales of alcohol and tobacco compliance operation at on and off-sale retail stores in Santa Cruz County, using an undercover minor.

The goal of this operation was to limit minors’ access in the community to alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.

Minor decoys are under 21 years of age and are under the direct supervision of the compliance Deputies during the operation. During this operation, the minor attempted to purchase tobacco products and alcoholic beverages at 13 locations in the Aptos and Soquel area of Santa Cruz County.

The decoy attempted to purchase alcohol or tobacco products from the following locations but was refused:

Mediterranean, Aptos, No Sale

Burger, Aptos, No Sale

Safeway, Aptos, No Sales

Rite-Aid, Aptos, No Sale

Aptos Village Liquors, No Sale

The minor decoy was sold alcohol or tobacco products at the following locations:

Manuel’s, Aptos

Marianne’s, Aptos

Seacliff Plaza, Aptos

Safeway Gas, Aptos

Aptos St. BBQ

The store clerks from the Manuel’s restaurant, Marianne’s, Seacliff Plaza and the Aptos Street BBQ restaurant were each issued a citation and a court date for 25658(a) B&P, furnishing alcohol to a minor (a misdemeanor).

The store delivery clerk from the Safeway Gas was issued a citation with a court date to appear for 308(a)(1)(A)(I) PC furnishing tobacco to a minor (a misdemeanor).