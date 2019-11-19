Home Our TownAptos Sheriff’s Department: Alcohol and Tobacco Operation
Aptos

Sheriff’s Department: Alcohol and Tobacco Operation

by Michael Oppenheimer
written by Michael Oppenheimer

On November 7th, 2019, members of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol and Tobacco Compliance Units ran a decoy and sales of alcohol and tobacco compliance operation at on and off-sale retail stores in Santa Cruz County, using an undercover minor.

Operation Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comThe goal of this operation was to limit minors’ access in the community to alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.

Minor decoys are under 21 years of age and are under the direct supervision of the compliance Deputies during the operation. During this operation, the minor attempted to purchase tobacco products and alcoholic beverages at 13 locations in the Aptos and Soquel area of Santa Cruz County.

Operation Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comThe decoy attempted to purchase alcohol or tobacco products from the following locations but was refused:

  • Mediterranean, Aptos, No Sale
  • Burger, Aptos, No Sale
  • Safeway, Aptos, No Sales
  • Rite-Aid, Aptos, No Sale
  • Aptos Village Liquors, No Sale

The minor decoy was sold alcohol or tobacco products at the following locations:

  • Manuel’s, Aptos
  • Marianne’s, Aptos
  • Seacliff Plaza, Aptos
  • Safeway Gas, Aptos
  • Aptos St. BBQ

The store clerks from the Manuel’s restaurant, Marianne’s, Seacliff Plaza and the Aptos Street BBQ restaurant were each issued a citation and a court date for 25658(a) B&P, furnishing alcohol to a minor (a misdemeanor).

The store delivery clerk from the Safeway Gas was issued a citation with a court date to appear for 308(a)(1)(A)(I) PC furnishing tobacco to a minor (a misdemeanor).

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

United Methodist Holiday Boutique

Holiday Harvest for Second Harvest

A Cultural Celebration

Aptos Adopt-A-Family: Twenty-six Years of Making a Difference!

O’Neill is Coming to Aptos!

2019 Nutcracker Ballet at Cabrillo Crocker Theater

“Our Community Reads” Selects 2020 Winning Book!

Enroll in CodeRED

Cabrillo Awarded $3M Title V Grant

Aptos High Drama Presents “Singing in the Rain”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

TPG Online Daily
Copyright © 2019 Times Publishing Group
UA-3561856-2