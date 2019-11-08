Animal Shelter Housing Kincade Fire Pets

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter (SCCAS) is preparing to transport and house adoptable pets from Rohnert Park Animal Services in Sonoma County, to help increase capacity there for animals received due to the Kinkade Fire.

SCCAS continues to experience an overload of cats and kittens. Shelter staff has reached out to more than 15 volunteers to foster cats and kittens currently at the Shelter in order to make space for the Kincade Fire animals.

Through November 30, SCCAS is also offering a $25 “Pay it Forward” special for cats and kittens adoptions, which includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, fleas/worms treatment, cat carrier and a pet wellness exam with participating veterinarians.

“‘Open Door, Open Heart’ means not turning away any animal and right now, the animals and families affected by these fires need our help. We are sending staff and volunteers to Rohnert Park to transport animals in need and we will continue to keep our doors open to the neediest animals,” Shelter Manager Benjamin Winkleblack said.

SCCAS is also asking the community to “Pay it Forward” to their community’s neediest animals by donating at least $25 to one of the following funds:

Planned Pethood Fund, which funds FREE spay/neuter surgeries

Extra Mile Fund, which allows medical rehabilitation for animals beyond what our shelter budget permits

Healthy Pets for All Fund, which purchases pet food, pet toys, flea medication and other supplies for underserved animals in the community

General Program Donation Fund, which supports animal adoption, animal enrichment and public outreach and education programs

•••

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is an open admission shelter, which welcomes EVERY animal in need. Our goal is to be a humane resource for the community by providing a safety net and second chance for local animals. There are two locations where owners can find and recover lost pets, adopt new animal companions, or sign up for PLANNED PetHood, our low cost spay/neuter program available for all resident pets. The support of our community is crucial to sustaining and expanding these services.

Visit www.scanimalshelter.org for more information.